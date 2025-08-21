Float Along Festival 2025: Inner city music spectacular back for fourth year
The Float Along Festival is Sheffield’s premier multi-venue festival and will be returning on Saturday 27 September 2025.
Curated by Strange Days- the team behind standout shows by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Squid, and Black Midi – Float Along transforms the city centre into a vibrant hub for post-punk, psychedelic rock, and indie talent.
Spanning iconic venues and new venues alike, the festival offers a seamless experience with live performances from 12pm to 11pm (14+), followed by DJ sets until 2am (18+).
Past editions have featured acclaimed acts such as English Teacher, Everything Everything, Antony Szmierek, The Murder Capital and Warmduscher, alongside insightful talks with BBC Radio 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq.
Beyond showcasing emerging and established talent, Float Along champions Sheffield’s grassroots venues, providing vital support to the local music scene.