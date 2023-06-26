The family event is at Bakewell Showground on Sunday, July 16 – and we have five pairs of tickets up for grabs.

New additions to the festival line-up include an interactive medieval encampment, archery sessions, an expanded rural crafts area and fast paced scurry and trials driving competitions.

The festival is organised by Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society. Bridget Hope, manager of the society, said: “Curating such a diverse programme for this year’s festival has been great fun and we hope our visitors will enjoy all the entertainment on offer. As a charitable organisation, the festival is our largest annual fundraising event, which we will hold in order to continue our work supporting the local rural economy through initiatives such as our training grants scheme.”

The event always proves popular. Photo: Adam Elijah Sendall

Children can fill every minute of the day with activities, including feeding alpacas and small animal handling or riding the carousel and ferris wheel.

There’s a dedicated three-hat tipi for craft sessions, biscuit decorating, flower crown making and face painting, plus music workshops with Luke Carver Goss and Martin Harwood.

Cookery fans can indulge in demos from the crème de la crème of local chefs in The Winster Foods Culinary Theatre. The line-up includes Mark Aisthorpe of The Bull’s Head in Holymoorside; Lee Smith of Bakewell’s Lovage Restaurant; Chris Mapp of The Tickled Trout in Barlow; Tom Lawson of Rafters and Rafters Riverside House; and Greg Robinson of The Maynard at Grindleford.

Canine fans can enjoy ‘have a go’ flyball sessions and the return of Bakewell Dog Show. The Kennel Club-registered competition will run on July 15 and 16 with free entry for the public on the Saturday. A companion class will also run, with entrants to register on the day for £1 – proceeds will go to the local Air Ambulance.

The family event is at Bakewell Showground on Sunday, July 16 – and we have five pairs of tickets up for grabs. Photo: Adam Elijah Sendall

The atmosphere will be buzzing thanks to lively performances by the Old Time Rags, the Jelly Roll Jazz Band and local legends The Sons of Rodger on the festival stage.

Conservation Corner will be home to a number of organisations working to preserve and promote the Peak District National Park. These include Moors for the Future, Peak District Moorland Group, Chesterfield & District Bee Keepers Association and the Peak District Environmental Quality Mark, amongst others.

Bakewell Country Festival tickets cost £12 in advance or £15 on the gate for adults while children aged 15 and under enter for free.Tickets can be purchased online at www.bakewellahs.co.uk, from Bakewell’s Tourist Information Centre or from the BAHS office in Bakewell Agricultural Business Centre. Parking costs £5 for a full day, payable on the day

