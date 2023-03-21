First look at new Chatsworth exhibition Mirror Mirror Reflections on Design

The Chatsworth estate reopened for the 2023 season last weekend, and one of the most eye-catching reasons to visit is an exhibition of newly commissioned contemporary artworks.

‘Mirror Mirror: Reflections on Design at Chatsworth’ features works by 16 designers spread throughout the house and garden.

After last year’s exhibition of art from Burning Man, this year’s themes are more burning issues such as climate, sustainability, equality and how people connect after the dislocation of the pandemic.

Assembled by curators Alex Hodby and Glenn Adamson, the exhibition places the contemporary works in direct relationship to the historic setting, creating unexpected connections with the house's architecture, interiors, furniture, ceramics, as well its essential materials of glass, stone, wood, and light.

Alex said: “This project is a fantastic opportunity to reflect on the design histories at Chatsworth and bring them to the fore with an exciting array of international artists and designers.

“We're fascinated with how the contemporary works in our exhibition have used materials in innovative ways to make functional and intriguing objects that are also deeply connected to the house, garden and the collections here at Chatsworth – a place where design has been a key feature for 500 years.”

The artists and designers featured in the exhibition are: Ini Archibong, Michael Anastassiades, Wendell Castle, Andile Dyalvane, Ndidi Ekubia, Najla El Zein, Formafantasma, Joris Laarman, Max Lamb, Fernando Laposse, Jay Sae Jung Oh, Samuel Ross, Chris Schanck, Ettore Sottsass, Faye Toogood, and Joseph Walsh.

Jane Marriott, the new director of Chatsworth House Trust, said: “Their bold, inspiring and sometimes humorous works allow us to connect with the many stories at Chatsworth and to also reflect on the urgent issues of our time from our use of materials, sustainability and the climate crisis.

“As a charity, we are very proud to continue to commission and support artists and by doing so we make Chatsworth's history come alive, while looking forward to the future.”

Lord Burlington, chairman of the trust, added: “With this exhibition, as well as a significantly enhanced programme of talks, tours and workshops, the aim is to ensure Chatsworth upholds its role as a gathering place and a resource for artists, thinkers, makers and learners. We look forward to welcoming them all in 2023.”

For more information on the exhibition and upcoming events, and visiting the estate, see www.chatsworth.org.

1 . Mirror Mirror at Chatsworth British artist Ndidi Ekubia has crafted new works of silver on display in the State Closet. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Mirror Mirror at Chatsworth The exhibition will be on show throughout the 2023 visitor season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Mirror Mirror at Chatsworth Dutch artist Joris Laarman with his artwork, which makes use of cutting edge design and production technologies. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Mirror Mirror at Chatsworth Two of Laarman's Maker Benches meet visitors to the Painted Hall. Another two on the Salisbury Lawn were crafted from Chatsworth stone by a local mason. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales