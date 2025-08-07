Enjoy the songs of P!nk, performed by Vicky Jackson, on Saturday, August 16 at Eat in the Park which takes place in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens.

Summer festivals are still going strong across Derbyshire. Eat In The Park brings top tribute acts to Buxton, rock bands will be pitching up at Tansley and musicians will be making tracks for Darley Dale and Derby.

August 14

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 15

Donovylan will play at Squarefest in the Square and Compass, Darley Dale on Saturday, August 16 and at Markeaton Park Food and Drink Festival, Derby on Sunday, August 17.

Damage Report, Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.

Fakermaker (tribute to Oasis), Hasland Club.

Brude headline Beckfest, Henley Park Wild Camping Site, Tansley.

The Three Busketeers, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Lady Lightning, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Modest, Buxton Brewery Trackside, Buxton.

El Vino, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Ultimate Coldplay, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Northern Lights Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

August 16

P!nk by Vicky Jackson, Kazabian, ABBA by Revival, Purple Cloud of Funk, Ruff Trade, Sam Fender by Sam Offender play at Eat In The Park, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, 12 noon start.

The Killaz UK Tribute, Juke Box Heroes, Dua Lipa tribute, Ed Sheeran tribute, Luke Wall and Gav Leech perform at Derby Food and Music Festival, Derby, 12noon start.

Brude and Crossroads, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Origin, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Backing Time, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Wednesdays Child, Hasland Club,

Glass Rhino, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Crooked Few headline Beckfest, Henley Park Wild Camping Site, Tansley

Rik Gaynor performs Elvis anniversary show, Renishaw Miners Welfare.

Doghouse and Donovylan plays at Squarefest, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Rainer, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Lower The Tone, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Indieannas, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Sleeping Through The Day, Royal Oak, Tibshelf.

FitZ n StartZ, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Matt David, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Daniel and Maya, George and Dragon, Newton.

33 Revs, Seven Stars, Riddings.

Uncle Salty, The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell.

Fleetwood Bac, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Dirty Little Secrets, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Guns 2 Roses, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Headshrinka, The Dolphin, Derby.

August 17

Rule The World (tribute to Take That) with Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, The Lancashire Hotpots, Manchester Ska Foundation, Totally Tina (tribute to Tina Turner), Taylor Swift tribute by Xenna perform at Eat In The Park, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, 12pm start.

Amy Winehouse tribute band, Cover Ducks Band, Will Homes, Mike Hardy, Rock Choir perform at Derby Food and Music Festival, Derby Rugby Club, 12 noon start.

Donovylan performs at Markeaton Park Food and Drink Festival, Derby, from 2pm.

Rockbottom, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Jack Algar and Sam Unwin host open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Far Away Cows, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Emily and the Eras, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

SPAM, Mill and Brook, Long Eaton.

LickSquid play Dog Lovers Festival, Elvaston Castle.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 20

Rat & The Jazz Cats, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.