Trance In The Woods will star Ferry Corsten in his Gouryella alias, Bryan Kearney, Guiseppe Ottaviani and Will Atkinson, pictured clockwise from left.

Danish artist Ferry Corsten will make a rare appearance in England with his alias project Gouryella when he heads the line-up at Elvaston Country Park on June 3, 2023.

The line-up of DJs and record producers will include Irish tech-trance maestro Bryan Kearney who has nearly 40 singles under his belt. His techno-flavoured tune More To Life, released in 2007, became the biggest selling download ever on Discover Records label. Bryan and John O’Callaghan co-produced the song Exactly which was remixed by Giuseppe Ottaviani of NU-NRG and requested for 15 album compilations.

Giuseppe Ottaviani is also among the line-up for Trance In The Woods at Elvaston Country Park. The Italian DJ and record producer is best known for his 2019 album, Evolver, which included the hit singles Tranceland, 8K, and Panama.

Will Atkinson has racked up more than 80 Radio 1 airplays since 2008. Judge Jules gave him his first ever radio airplay on the station by championing Perpetual Sunrise in 2008. Will, who is 23, engineered more than 90 records between 2011 and 2012, started producing when he was 14 years old and began mixing when he was just seven.

The party in the woods is being run by the UK’s leading dance and trance clubbing brand, Goodgreef.

This one of a kind event will feature three stages of music with more than 35 artists performing throughout the day and into the night.

All trance genres will be covered with an array of hard, uplifting, progressive, classic, tech and more on offer across the stages throughout the event.

Artists performing on the day will include: Amy Wiles, Billy Gillies, Dave Pearce and Nifra who are making their Goodgreef debut, Davey Asprey, Genix, John 00 Fleming, Renegade System, Scot Project (classics), Shugz Signum (classics), Solarstone (pure progressive set) Super8 & Tab (classics) and Tall Paul.

Supporting artists will be: Bricey, Steph Martin and Steve Arnold who are making their Goodgreef debut, Danny Eaton, Fisha, Greg Livingstone, James Cottle, Lewis Duggleby, Mark Landragin, Paul Clark (2023 Goodgreef resident), Pete Bromage, Ricky Denton and Sam Mitcham.

Expect body-shaking sound systems, copious amounts of CO2 blasts, an abundance of lasers, special effects and high-spec light shows.

Trance In The Woods will offer glamping in pre-pitched luxury bell tents or pitches for you to set up your own tent. There will also be space for camper vans, caravans and motorhomes.

Goodgreef have booked the likes of Tiesto, Hardwell, Paul Van Dyk, Sander van Doorn, Paul Oakenfold, Ben Nicky and Lisa Lashes to name just a few of thei rinternational headliners throughout their 22 years of throwing sell-out shows,and has helped forge globally-successful careers from its resident talent of EddieHalliwell, Alex Kidd, Jordan Suckley and Liam Wilson to name but a few.

Awards for Goodgreef include Mixmag’s ‘Club Of The Year’, City Life Manchester ‘Club of Year’ and recently winner of Skiddle’s ‘Outstanding Contribution’ Award.

