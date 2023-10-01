Thereza Bazar, wearing a hat similar to the one she wore on Top Of The Pops, with Stephen Fox and drummer Adie Savage.

The pretty woman with the girly, ethereal voice and an eye for fashion who made up 50 cents of the Dollar duo four decades ago is now 68 years old, has a new singing partner Stephen Fox and a top-flight band by her side.

“The packaging might have changed but we’re still the same people inside. We still know how to party, don’t we?” said Thereza at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday.

There was singing and dancing as fans rode the wave of nostalgia, soaking up the Dollar hits that were the soundtrack of their youth.

Thereza Bazar and Stephen Fox singing at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The band was the icing on the cake and gave the songs power and edge that was lacking back in the Eighties when some might have dismissed Dollar as lightweight pop singers.

This concert showed just how many great Dollar songs slipped through the net including the rockier sounds of Tokyo, Radio and The Girls Are Out To Get You performed exquisitely by ex-Bucks Fizz singer Stephen who has a powerful voice with a great range.

Thereza psang three solos, including her favourite number Pink and Blue, and The Big Kiss, the latter which she recorded after her decade in Dollar.

A beautiful arrangement of Love’s Gotta Hold Of Me, with accompaniment from guitarist Sam Fallowfields and bassist Jake Tilley, prompted Thereza to hint: “We might re-record this.”

Thereza Bazar with Stephen Fox and keyboard player Phil Needham.

Classic hits such as Hand Held in Black and White which is now re-released and charting on iTunes, Videotechque and Mirror Mirror took the party atmosphere to another level.

Covers included Video Killed The Radio Star – in homage to Dollar’s producer Trevor Horne, The Look Of Love which was sung by Stephen, and a medley of Better The Devil You Know, You Were Always On My Mind and Venus with a smattering of the Dollar song It’s Nature’s Way.

The main concert wrapped up with the hugely popular reworking of Erasure’s Oh L’Amour but there was no way that Stephen and Thereza could leave Chesterfield without performing one of Dollar’s greatest hits – Give Me Back My Heart – which was delivered in fine style.

In spite of the gremlins on stage and, occasionally, the balance of sound favouring the band to the detriment of the vocals, this was a concert that brought back the good times of four decades ago.

Rocking the glamorous look, Thereza paraded four outfits from black evening wear to pink floaty dress, from gold tasselled frock and military jacket to a silver dress with a tie at the shoulder.

Set list: Shooting Star, Tokyo, Who Were You With In The Moonlight? Radio, The Girls Are Out To Get You, Young Love, We Walked In Love, Pink and Blue, Love’s Gotta Hold Of Me, Star Control, Video Killed The Radio Star, Hand Held In Black and White, Videotechque, Mirror Mirror, The Look Of Love, The Big Kiss, Better The Devil You Know, You Were Always On My Mind, It’s Nature’s Way, Venus, Oh L’Amour, Give Me Back My Heart.