Fairport Convention welcome back special guest for live show in Derbyshire
Legendary British folk rockers Fairport Convention will visit Derbyshire with a very special guest occupying the drummer’s stool.
Dave Mattacks is taking up residence back on the drum stool he vacated in 1998 and Fairport fans can see him in action on February 22 at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Through most of the 70s, 80s and 90s Dave was the band’s long-serving drummer and his skills have been in demand ever since. Dave has contributed to numerous studio recordings by the likes of Paul McCartney, Brian Eno, Elton John and Nick Drake.
Fairport Convention have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief 'The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time'.
With founding member Simon Nicol fronting the band, Fairport will celebrate 56 years in the business in 2023. Whilst the band has seen many changes in that time, one thing has remained the same - the band’s passion for performance. With more than half a century's back catalogue to choose from, every show is a tour de force of British folk rock.
Tickets cost £31, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
A new book, Gonna See All My Friends – A People’s History of Fairport Convention, views the group from their fans’ perspective and has been written by band historian Nigel Schofield. The publication includes memories from Ian Anderson and Doane Perry (Jethro Tull) and Ralph McTell (‘Streets of London’) as well as folk luminaries Anna Ryder, Edwina Hayes, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican nd Steve Tilston. Priced at £19.99, the book is available from https://spenwoodbooks.com/product/fairport-convention/