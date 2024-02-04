The folk-rock legends will play at Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on March 2, 2024, with celebrated drummer David Mattacks joining the proceedings having returned to the stool last year. Mattacks featured as Fairport Convention's longstanding percussionist throughout most of the 70s, 80s and 90s, and his skills have been in demand ever since, having contributed to numerous studio recordings by the likes of Paul McCartney, Brian Eno, Elton John and Nick Drake.

Stuffing their set with a mix of long-established Fairport favourites, and some surprises from albums old and new, both devoted fans and new converts can expect a show just as electrifying - and just as delightful - as ever.

Fairport Convention comprises founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals.

The band has been entertaining music lovers for more than half a century, having formed in 1967. During that time, the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same - Fairport's passion for performance.

Credits include winning a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, and Radio 2 listeners voting their ground-breaking album Liege & Lieg 'The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time'. Their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.Plumhall, comprising Michelle Plum and Nick B. Hall, will support Fairport Convention on their WinTour 2024. Using a mesmerising combination of acoustic and electric instruments (with occasional electronica), the duo create a breathtaking soundscape to their powerful original songs. Their two studio albums 'Thundercloud' and 'The Ghost of Noise' - earned the duo numerous plaudits, including The 'Hidden Gem' Award from The Guardian/Observer. From the alt-country sound of their debut, to the electronica and found sounds of the follow-up, the band have proven that they can fuse classic songwriting with genre-hopping studio experimentation. Their third album is currently in production, and promises to be their strongest yet.

Tickets cost £30 to see Fairport Convention and Plumhall at Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion. To book, go to https://thegrandpavilion.co.uk/gigs-events

*Musical highlights at the Grand Pavilion over the coming weeks will include The Jerseys, celebrating the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The huge repertoire of hits include Sherry, Walk Like A Man, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry before finishing off with Oh What A Night! The Jerseys concert is on March 15, tickets from £21.Tribute acts playing at the Grand Pavilion include Explosive Light Orchestra on April 20 (tickets from £14), Very Santana on April 27 (tickets from £18), Killer Rhapsody – Queen Tribute on May 4 (tickets from £12.50), Robbie Williams tribute by Dan Budd on May 18 (tickets from £18), Eltonesque on August 10 (tickets from £16), Fleetwood Shack on August 30 (tickets from £14).