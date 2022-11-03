Ezra Collective will be plugging their second album at gigs in Rough Trade, Nottingham, and at The Foundry, Sheffield (photo: Aliya Otchere)

Four songs have already been released from the album Where I’m Meant To Be which is due for release on Friday, November 4.

The latest of those singles No Confusion is both a celebration of Nigerian style and culture, and tribute to one of the country's musical heroes; the late, great drummer, Tony Allen. No Confusion comes on the back of earlier offerings Victory Dance, Life Goes On and Ego Killah,

Their second album is a thumping celebration of life, containing songs that marry cool confidence with bright energy. Where I'm Meant To Be features Sampa The Great, Kojey Radical, Emeli Sandé and Nao, plus spoken contributions from Tony Allen and Steve McQueen.

Ezra Collective will be playing instore at Rough Trade in Nottingham on Monday, November 7 and outstore at Sheffield’s Foundry on Tuesday, November 8.