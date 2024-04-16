Explosive Light Orchestra will play at Matlock Bath's Grand Pavilion on Saturday, April 20 (photo: Billibee Creative)

Explosive Light Orchestra, who specialise in the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra, will play at the Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion on Saturday, April 20.

It’s a home county gig for the band whose frontman, lead guitarist, drummer and bassist all live in Derbyshire. Their violinist joins the group from over the border in Sheffield.

Bass player Kevin Dyke said: “We are very much looking forward to a local gig at Matlock Bath Pavilion. We play in a variety of venues across the UK most weekends from theatres to rock clubs, holiday camps, festivals and working men’s social clubs.”

Explosive Light Orchestra was formed in 2013 when frontman Robin Myles was working with Queen/ELO legendary producer Mack (Reinhold Mack) on his own original music. Mack suggested that Robin start a band playing harmony/rock such as ELO but should do it with power and could call it Explosive Light Orchestra.

Kevin said: “Robin was living in Cardiff at the time but moved to Old Tupton a few years later to be with his future wife. I met him one day while walking my dog as I am also from Old Tupton and got chatting, him telling me about his band and I offered my services!”

Explosive Light Orchestra‘s repertoire includes all the classic hits such as Mr Blue Sky, Livin' Thing, Telephone Line, Don't Bring Me Down, Evil Woman, Last Train to London, Turn to Stone and many more…

The band is composed of professional musicians and singers who have played thousands of shows all over the world.

Frontman Robin is musical director of the band. He is a published composer, classically-trained pianist, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist.

Lifelong ELO fan Kevin has played bass from the age of 13 and eight years later turned professional, playing with various covers bands and tribute acts on tours of the UK and as a solo performer.

Lead guitarist Gareth James hails from Belper and has played in many bands across the country including classic rock, blues and folk rock since he first picked up the guitar at 16. His electric guitar playing replicates the cello and string parts on ELO records and gives them a more explosive sound.

Drummer Paul ‘Steady’ Steade, who lives in Eckington, has been playing since he was 12 years old and has been part of many successful acts and performed varied genres of music.

Violinist David Burgoyne, from Sheffield, is renowned as a multi-instrumentalist whose talents extend to piano, keyboards, drums and guitar. He is also a music educator and arranger.

Other Derbyshire gigs lined up for the Explosive Light Orchestra this year include Eckington Civic Centre on September 21, Real Time Music in Chesterfield on December 7 and St Peter’s Church, Belper on December 14.