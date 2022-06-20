Exile Music Festival in Derbyshire countryside will be headlined by Rogue Embers, Hallouminati and The Wam Bam Band

Hallouminati top Saturday night's concert.

This weekend’s Exile Music Festival promises three days of live performances in the idyllic location of Sabine Hay, a wooded valley deep in the Derbyshire countryside.

Janet Fleming, a spokeswoman for the festival, said: “Ticket sales are promising, so we are hoping for a really good, fun packed festival.

"We’ve got a brilliant line-up this year. Jake in the Box starts off the festival on Friday night and the WamBamBand will close the weekend on Sunday afternoon.

“In between, we’ll have Dirty Cello all the way from the USA, locally based Zaboomba, Leadfeather, Molly & the Grey Notes, Harry Skinner and Hallouminati to name just a few. There is such an eclectic mix of music this year, it’s one of the best line-ups we’ve had!"

More than 20 acts will be performing at the festival which kicks off with Jake in the Box, a band dedicated to capturing the anarchic humour and beautiful music of songs popularised by the late troubadour Jake Thackray.

Derbyshire band Rogue Embers will headline the opening night concert on Friday, June 24. The band’s fast paced blend of Americana/folk rock is powered by driving rhythm and powerful harmonies.

Wirksworth-based T'owd Man Border Morris will open Saturday’s programme at noon. The group of men and women dance the Welsh border style, accompanied by a tuneful folk band.

Hallouminati top the bill on Saturday evening, with a unique mash-up of high-octane gypsy/punk/ska/Greek/ragga/jazz. Their sound is fine-tuned to adapt to the midnight guerrilla dancefloors of gypsy nights and to the soundtrack of a champagne-doused ballroom soiree. Hallouminati’s festival credits include Bestival and Boomtown.

American exports Dirty Cello, who will open for Hallouminati, are renowned for blues, rock and bluegrass string music that inspires audiences to swing, sway and dance.

Jazz trio Molly & The Grey Notes will provide smooth melodies on the main stage at 1pm on Sunday to ease revellers into the last day.

Wirksworth’s finest The Wam Bam Band promise a rousing finale. The dozen members include nurses, probation officers, teachers and computer programmers in a band comprising four singers, four horns and a four-piece rhythm section. The WamBamBand has taken their sounds as far afield as the south of France, London and Reading.

Alongside the main stage programme, entertainers such as The Boothill Toe Tappers and a steel band will perform on the Garden Stage,

Janet Fleming added: "We’re happy to see the return of our Garden Stage this year. We’re also planning on removing the sides of the main marquee to give audiences the chance to enjoy the sunshine (hopefully) whilst watching the bands. These were measures we introduced last year in line with Covid guidance, but proved so successful we’re keeping to the same format this year.”

The Pop Top Café will be on site to serve meat and vegetarian meals, including breakfasts, snacks, tea and coffee. There will also be a licensed bar.

Adult tickets cost £65 (weekend, including camping) or £25 (Friday), £30 (Saturday), £15 (Sunday). Youth tickets for 12 to 18 years cost £45 (weekend, including camping), £20 (Friday), £25 (Saturday) and £10 (Sunday). Admission is free for under 12s. Car parking costs £5.