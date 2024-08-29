Brude will be headlining Spadgerfest at The Britannia Inn, Brampton on September 7, 2024.

Musicians are joining forces for a festival in Chesterfield to raise money for the children of parents diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Spadgerfest will be held at The Britannia Inn, Brampton on September 7 offering eight hours of free live music and DJs.

Hard rocking band BRUDE will be headline the event which features performances by some of the most popular acts on the Chesterfield music scene.

Now in its fourth year, Spadgerfest has raised around £14,000 since its inception. The festival was originally launched to raise money for the further education of Cerys and Callum Evans, whose dad Matt was diagnosed with mouth and throat cancer.

Festival founder Kelly Sheldon became friends with Matt when they were at school and he regularly attended her gigs when she played with The Shambles in Brampton. Kelly said: "Matt was such a lovely man and everyone loved him. He lost his battle with cancer in January 2022.

"In previous years we have split the donations from Spadgerfest between Matt's kids and Ashgate Hospice. Cerys and Calum are grown up now but I wanted to keep donating to them so they get a bit of 'Dad money' for those times where a parent might say 'Go and treat yourself to a new....'. They are lovely kids and have been through a lot.

"This year we heard about some of the Spadgerfest team's friend Nicky Bradley. She has been given a terminal cancer diagnosis which is awful. We decided to donate half of the money we raise this year to Nicky and her daughter Ella. This money will hopefully help them create some memories together.”

Nicky, who is 53, received her diagnosis in February and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. She is a beauty therapist who owns Queen B's salon in Hasland where she lives. Nicky’s daughter Ella is 21 and was awarded her degree this year, obtaining qualified teacher status in July. Ella has worked at the Junction Bar in Chesterfield since she was 16.

Kelly said: "Every single penny we raise will go to the families."

All musicians playing on the day of Spadgerfest are giving their services for free. The festival’s opening act will be singer/guitarist Angela Taylor, followed by singer/songwriter Dan Aspinall, Rogue comprising Hannah Lily and Jon Wynn, Ami Evans who is Matt Evans' sister and a member of Jane McDonald's backing singers The Bluebirds, The Shambles comprising Kelly Sheldon and her husband Chris, Decades, rock covers band MWIII, The Paramount Dukes. Live music headliners BRUDE will launch their half-hour set at 7.10pm. Northern Scum DJs will round off the festival.

While entry to the festival is free, donations are welcome and there will be plenty of raffle prizes to encourage the Spadgerfest visitors to part with their cash. These include hair and beauty vouchers, Chesterfield FC match tickets, food vouchers and train tickets.

Kelly said: "I've got a lovely team of helpers on the day who will be shaking buckets and making sure raffle tickets sell out. The main helpers are Chelsea Pickering, Nikki Rogers and Tim Beeton. The raffle ladies are Katie White, Michelle Knowles and Debbie Mooney Ashby. All of us are volunteers."

Merchandise such as T-shirts, caps, bags for life, teddy bears, can tumblers, hand fans, car window hangers and pin badges bearing the Spadgerfest name and winged trainer shoe have been produced for this year's event.

Kelly said: "My business 13 Bends Design creates all of the advertising and branding for free and I organise most of the event myself from my little cupboard."

People who are unable to attend Spadgerfest can make donations online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Spadgerfest2024