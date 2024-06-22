Exile Music Festival returns to Sabine Hay near Darley Dale from June 28 to 30, 2024.

A boutique music festival in one of the most beautiful settings in Derbyshire will showcase the wealth of talent that the county has to offer.

The weekend-long Exile is returning the grounds of Sabine Hay, a private residence which is nestled in the valley near Darley Dale with stunning views up to Stanton Moor.Janet Fleming, one of the volunteer organisers said “I think we have something quite special in Exile Music Festival. It’s small and super friendly, and the atmosphere is very relaxed. We pick our bands carefully, and it’s absolutely brilliant to see them flourish and go on to appear at the bigger festivals. One of the names to look out for this year is Seb Stone, a rising star in the world of folk music. I’m looking forward to his performance on Sunday afternoon. I’m a real fan of the Uilleann pipes!”

Running from June 28 to 30, the festival will offer live music across two stages. Esteban, The Rogue Embers and The Newcranes headline the main stage, and promising a foot stomping good time vibe to the wekend.

The Rogue Embers will bring a fast paced blend of Americana/folk rock to the headline spot of the opening concert. Since launching in 2016, The Rogue Embers have become one of the fastest up and coming bands in the area, honing their performances into a storm of a show.

Friday will also see performances on the main stage from Project Emptyhead who will perform a dance set, Frankie Archer who specialises in soulful folk songs and Nastee Chapel, a duo described as “Jethro Tull meets blazing bluegrass”.

Esteban, who headline the Saturday night concert, have coined the phrase desert funk for their style of music. They bring a powerful concoction of mesmerising guitar, four part harmonies, driving funk bass and drum beats to the party.Support acts on the main stage on Saturday kick off at 1pm with Jack’s Rake (traditional songs. original compositions), followed by The Rye Sisters (country, Americana, folk), Faint Line (alternative pop), Christina Alden and Alex Patterson (multi-instrumentalists and songwriters), The Peet Jackson Group (mix of Celtic folk, soul, country, rock ‘n’ roll), Detta Kenzie (folk singer), Satin Beige (r ‘n’ b cellist and singer-songwriter), Wes Finch & The Silver Wye (electric/electronic music transcending boundaries of folk and Americana).

Expect to hear choice cuts from The Newcranes’ latest album Sing To The End Of The World when they top the final concert of Exile Music Festival 2024. The Newcranes deliver “crackling folk punk”, blending accordion, mandolin and fiddle into a rock rhythm setting. With a 30-year history, The Newcranes have become a firm festival favourite.

Seb Stone (singer, whistler, Uillean piper) will be performing on the main stage at 12.30pm on the Sunday followed by Rakestone (boot-stomping Celtic tunes) and Barestone & Fly (jazz-flavoured soul, funk, disco and rock).

Live music will also be aired on the smaller Garden Stage where Boothill Toe Tappers headline the Friday show, The Dooberries top the Saturday bill and Emilie Lierre plays out the festival on the Sunday.

Exile will offer activities for families including banner making, crafting activities and musical instrument making. The grounds are really safe for younger festival goers to explore.

There will be a wellbeing tent and an Oxfam stall with an Aladdin’s cave of treasures.

A real ale bar will be provided by The Fishpond, Matlock Bath. The Pop-Up Café will be offering a mouthwatering selection of food and hot drinks throughout the festival, along with The Sunshine Pizza oven on the Saturday night.