Epic Gatecrasher 30th Anniversary Show at Don Valley Bowl adds yet more DJs and a second stage

In all out sonic heaven for dance lovers in Sheffield and Yorkshire - and in collaboration with BBC Introducing - the legendary Sheffield born dance brand Gatecrasher has added five incredible local hero DJs to the circus themed gathering, which has already confirmed the likes of Dutch DJ icons Ferry Corsten, Ilan Bluestone, Ruben de Ronde, Mark V, and Sander van Doorn.

Set in a giant big top at Don Valley Bowl and a super structural stage setting - complete with acrobats and all the fun of the fair near to the site of the club brand’s famous Millennium New Year’s Eve party - the Sunday all dayer event will no doubt be an irresistible potion of nostalgia for northern clubbers of old and new.

Alongside the amazing live music on show and circus performers, Gatecrasher Festival at Don Valley Bowl this September will also feature a sumptuous street food village, local beers and cocktails and so much more.

Gatecrasher in Yorkshire, of course, needs little introduction and some of its resident DJs who opened and closed the brand’s club nights throughout the 90s and 00s come rain and shine will be back to support the headliners on the newly announced second stage.

Sheffield DJ legends Corey Mahoney, Simon Brown and Sandy Turnbull have all been confirmed to start the Sunday closing party in style alongside the likes of BBC Introducing top picks, Lee Parkinson and Charla Green.

Alongside the DJ sets, the Gatecrasher Classical orchestra will also return as part of the irresistible event for the first time in five years, performing a blistering 90-minute set of the planet's biggest trance anthems.

The show will feature live performances by original artists and vocalists with classic tracks such as 'As The Rush Comes', 'Skydive', and ‘Bullet in The Gun' all being pumped through the big top circus arena’s colossal sound system, complete with a live orchestra.

This leg of the evening will see a Gatecrasher Classical Live version of the biggest tracks and remixes of the who’s who of Trance since its explosion into the UK in the late nineties with tracks and remixes like you have never heard before from the likes of Armin Van Buuren, DJ Tiesto, Faithless Ferry Corsten, Gouryella, Paul Oakenfold and Paul Van Dyk.

Speaking ahead of today's Sunday's new announcements, a spokesperson for Gatecrasher, said: “We are thrilled to be back home in Sheffield, our undoubted spiritual home. We look forward to seeing old friends and making new amazing memories delivered by the Dutch legends and local heroes that helped us conquer the trance world all those years ago.

“We're all thrilled to announce a second stage in collaboration with BBC Introducing who continue to support the local scene. Gatecrasher loves Sheffield and Sheffield loves its trance music!”

Gatecrasher's 30th anniversary event is taking place at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield, Sunday 3rd September.

Gatecrasher is a strictly 18+ show starting at 3pm and closing at 11 pm.

Tickets for this event are on sale now.

Tickets options, including VIP and weekend tickets, can be found here: linktr.ee/rnrcircus