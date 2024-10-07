They blew the roof off Real Time Live on Friday with their superb display of musicianship, much-loved songs and banter with the sell-out crowd.

If anything, the passing of time has taken their performance skills to new heights. Their winning set in the Derbyshire Times’ Band of the Year 1991 was superb, their farewell gig in the early 2000s was knockout while this show - celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Too Good To Be True - was off the scale.

There was just one rehearsal with all members of the band three days before the big night but you wouldn’t have known – Lord Skaman and the Magnificent 7 gelled as well as if they’d been practising for six months.

The crowd lapped up every song, every reference to the much-missed Queen’s Park Hotel – scene of many a memorable Skaman gig – and smiled at the retro references to cassette tapes singles which the band had released in their early days.

From the opening Skaman original number It’s Too Late – the first track on the album – to the encore cover of Sally Brown, this comeback show was everything that Skaman fans could have wished for.

His Lordship – Andy ‘Botch’ Birchall – strutted the stage like a peacock, proud to be back with his band as he surveyed his manor and volleyed the fans’ chants of ‘rude boy’ and ‘we are not worthy’. It was as though Botch had never been away from the spotlight, delivering his mighty vocals on songs such as Everything I Say and Just Another Love Song like the born entertainer we know of old.

The horns section – Richard ‘Moz’ Mosely and Mick Bellfield – were on fire throughout, particularly in Some Day Sunday which featured great keyboard sounds from Steve Bunting, underpinned by Andy Hardwick on guitar, Paul Hickman on drums and Jim Fisher on bass, and Trojan March which was Skaman’s first single.

It was a busy night for Mick and Andy Hardwick who also played in headline band The Skatoons, Andy stepping in at short notice to deputise for guitarist Cole Watkinson who had been in a car accident the previous day.

The five-piece band kept the ska party going in style, pumping out crowd-pleasing songs and throwing three inflatable saxophones into the audience.

A great mix of numbers included Woolly Bully, Brown Eyed Girl, King of the Swingers and Summertime, the latter given a very clever ska twist.

Sweet Caroline was a popular choice as singer Ali Musaid encouraged the audience to raise their arms and led the singalong to one of my favourite songs. Great bass work from Tony Rodgers and drumming from Malc Siddall underpinned this wonderful version of Neil Diamond’s classic number one hit.

A wonderful piece of trumpet playing from Mick Bellfield came in the only instrumental of the evening – The Guns of Navarone – which was one of the standout performances of the night.

Humour came in the form of a mash-up of Hawaii 50 and the lyrics from the Are You Being Served? theme tune of the Seventies. During the finale, singer Ali came on in a beret and red wig to sing Hoots Mon, which was a number one in 1958.

Enjoy Yourself, featuring some lovely keyboard work from Owen Downey and Andy Hardwick’s accomplished guitar playing, summed up the whole evening.

The Skatoons are a great party band. Check them out at The Neptune Beer Emporium on October 18.

Massive respect to Mick Bellfield for reuniting Lord Skaman and the Magnificent 7 and getting them back on stage. The fans are begging for a sequel to this storming comeback!

