White Van Man - whose lead singer Tony Audenshaw is an actor in the telly soap Emmerdale - will perform at Hope Valley College on September 28.

Tony Audenshaw – who plays Bob Hope in the ITV series – is lead singer in White Van Man. The covers band will play at Hope Valley College on Saturday, September 28. White Van Man have been getting people in the party mood since 2001, showcasing their talents at Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Royal Albert Hall and most places in New Mills and events including the Great North Run. This performance will mark the final appearance of lead guitarist, Ian ‘The Twad’ Waddell.

Drummer John Patterson, who teaches at the school, said: “I’m looking forward to introducing the people of Hope Valley to White Van Man! It’s going to be a fantastic evening made even more special by the three incredible support acts.”

The evening will include performances by Jennie Machan, who is Head of Music at Hope Valley College, rock trio Grand Volume, and Where’s Cupcake, an upcoming young band including students from the school.

Jennie Machan said: “We’re very lucky to have such amazing acts willing to help raise funds for the school’s music department. HVC has recently been announced as one of the lead secondary schools for music in Derbyshire so any profits will help fund equipment and resources that will benefit music departments from many Derbyshire schools.”

The show, on Saturday, September 28, starts at 6pm and finishes at 10pm. There will be a licensed bar.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Tickets are £15 each and available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hope-valley-college/t-modgpax