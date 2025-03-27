Elvis hits, Donovan and Dylan covers, Thin Lizzy and The Scorpions bangers in tribute artists' live performances across Derbyshire
April 3
Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
April 4
Mark Chadwick, singer in The Levellers, performs solo, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Gathan Cheema performs songs of Bruno Mars, Hasland Club.
Brew Droop, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
BIN 53 Four, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Modest, The General Havelock, Ilkeston.
Robbed Zombie (tribute to Rob Zombie and White Zombie), The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Martin Turner (ex-Wishbone Ash), The Flowerpot, Derby.
April 5
Twin Lizzy (tribute to Thin Lizzy) and Scopyons (tribute to The Scorpions), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Donovylan, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Sushi Belushi, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Sum Kina Yella, Hasland Club,
Breaking News, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Lady Lightning, The Dog House, Alfreton.
Soul Battalion, Medway Centre, Bakewell.
The Deevines, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Blacktop Sliders, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
Northern Lights, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Stone, The Smithfield, Derby.
Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, The Hairy Dog Derby.
Crossroads, Spondon Liberal Club.
Headsticks, Brian Stone and the Masters of None, Andrea Kenny, Darwin's Rejects, Soldiers & Sailors, Sawley, Long Eaton.
April 6
Ben Gorb, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Killamarsh Band, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Hypothetics, Roebuck and Redwing, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 6pm start.
Alex Horner as Young Elvis, The Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.
Donovylan, The Groovers Arms, Ripley.
Sons of Purple, The Smithfield, Derby.
Molly May hosts open mic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
April 7
Tom McGuire and the Brassholes, supported by Floral Pattern, Hairy Dog, Derby.
