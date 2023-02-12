Jimmy Love performs the hits of Elton John in The Rocket Man, landing at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on March 2, 2023 (photo: www.pawelspolnicki.com)

Tribute show The Rocket Man honours the career of the stadium-filling megastar and will touch down at the Winding Wheel Theatre on March 2, 2023.

Join the fun as Jimmy Love emulates the flamboyant megastar with vigour and brilliance, backed by a live band. They will travel down the Yellow Brick Road of musical memories with two hours of glorious Elton hits, including, Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I’m Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song and many, many, more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Taylor, director of the show’s producers Entertainers, said: “Combining breath-taking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes and a dazzling light show, the must-see show features an outstanding band and backing singers. Theatregoers can travel back in time to be treated to all of Elton’s million-selling hits.”

Most Popular

The show rewinds Sir Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage.

Fans have posted glowing reviews on social media. Janet Lois Speariett wrote: “I've seen the show quite a few times and its always fabulous. Jimmy's personality shines through. Brilliant representation of Elton (and Jimmy himself). The band are excellent too. Jimmy certainly puts his heart and soul into the show."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Cornwall commented: “His voice is very like Elton and he seems genuinely to have fun performing as him. Lovely outrageous outfits.”

Bridget Jones posted: “A fantastic show, a great performance and tribute act; it made you feel like you were watching the great man himself!”

The show’s date in Chesterfield is just a day shy of the 51st anniversary of Elton recording his platinum-selling Rocket Man which peaked at number two and was held off the number one spot by T-Rex’s Metal Guru.

Lyricist Bernie Taupin, who collaborated with Elton on his major hits, said that the song was inspired by a tale from Ray Bradbury’s book of short stories called The Illustrated Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocket Man has been covered by Kate Bush and Star Trek celebrity William Shatner.