Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden will present The Wassail at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on November 2, 2025 (photo: Kate Griffin)

Christmas will come early to Derbyshire when folk stars Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden play a seasonal concert.

The respected musicians will be presenting The Wassail at the Pavilion Arts Cente, Buxton on November 2, 2025, when the stage will be decorated with illuminated Christmas trees. Some of the oldest songs in the English canon will be aired in a concert that spreads good cheer and lights up the darkest time of the year.

Jon Boden is one half of Spiers & Boden, lead singer of the mighty Bellowhead and has established his own successful career as a soloist and with Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings and Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings. He has won more BBC Folk Awards than any other artist. The Guardian described Jon as “The stand out performer of his generation”.

Twice nominated for the Mercury Prize in her 20-year career, Eliza has performed and recorded with a diverse array of artists including Paul Weller, Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Patrick Wolf and Bob Neuwith. She grew up in a musical household as the daughter of folk superstars Martin Carthy and Norma Waterson. The Evening Standard commented: “Eliza Carthy is one of the figureheads of the English folk revival”.

The Wassailers project evolved from Jon and Eliza’s 30-year association and friendship which began when Jon did a stint in The Ratcatchers, the backing band for Eliza in the mid-noughties.

In 2023 The Wassail hit the road for its first full tour, supported by the release of the seasonal album, ‘Glad Christmas Comes’ . The tour sold out in venues across the UK, with more than 90% of tickets snapped up by music fans across the whole tour.

Wassailing pre-dates carol singing and hails from the Anglo Saxon phrase ‘waes hael’ which is a toast wishing good health. Wassailers would exchange seasonal songs for money, food and ale, blessing trees in the countryside and going from house to house in towns with their singing and calls for Christmas treats.

Tickets cost £28.50 for Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden’s Wassail, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.