Elgar programme for The Derbyshire Singers' concert in Bakewell
Mezzo-soprano Catherine Wyn-Rogers and cellist Miriam Brown, who have both performed at the BBC Proms, will be soloists when The Derbyshire Singers perform at Lady Manners School, Bakewell on March 23, 2024 at 7.30pm.
The concert programme will include Elgar’s The Music Works, the Sea Pictures and Cello Concerto in E Minor and Hubert Parry’s Blest Pair Of Sirens.
Derbyshire Sinfonia Orchestra will accompany the singers. Neil Ferris, chorus director of BBC Symphony Chorus, will be the guest conductor.
Tickets £15, free admission for students in full time education. Book online at www.derbyshiresingers.org
The Derbyshire Singers welcomes new singers, particularly sopranos and tenors. Rehearsals take place at Highfields School, Starkholmes, Matlock on Tuesdays at 7.30pm. For further information email: [email protected]
