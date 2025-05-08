Howard Jones will play at Sheffield City Hall on November 15, 2025.

Chart-topping singer/songwriter and UK electronic music pioneer Howard Jones will perform in Sheffield to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Dream Into Action.

Howard and his band will play at the City Hall on November 15 as part of the UK leg of a European tour.

Although Jones could never have imagined he'd still be on the road at 70, he continues to enjoy performing. He said: “ This is the best job in the world, playing songs that people love, and hopefully leaving them inspired by the lyrics. I've always thought my role was that of a cheerleader, as we all struggle with the ups and downs of daily life. We all need a boost when we are trying to put our dreams into action. At the end of the day, my job is to put on an amazing show and leave people buzzing with a new energy, ready to deal with whatever life throws our way.

That dream will once again be turned into action, starting this autumn for fans in the UK. “It’s great to see so many of my original fans at the shows, and they're bringing their kids and even Gen Z are showing up,” said Howard. “This is so exciting for me because my music is being discovered by a whole new audience.”

1985 was also the year Howard performed at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, alongside legendary artists David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and Queen. In the February of that same year, Howard performed live keytar in hand at the Grammy Awards from LA's Shrine Auditorium with Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Thomas Dolby, as part of the Synthesizer Showdown, performing a medley of their hits.

The electronic music pioneer has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for four decades, playing live in a number of different configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up. Howard first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with New Song, a track which featured on his chart-topping debut album Human’s Lib.

He has sold upwards of 10million albums worldwide. His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high profile television series and films such as Breaking Bad, Watchmen, The Carrie Diaries and Superstore.

Howard last performed at Sheffield City Hall nine years ago. For tickets to his 2025 show, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk