Educatable rocks up for homecoming gig in Chesterfield
Ricky, who plays under the name of Educatable, said: “Since my solo launch night last February, i’m very grateful to have grabbed the attention of a very highly acclaimed national promotion company who are taking me all over the country to gain momentum and play venues i’ve always dreamed of playing.
"It’s always nice to come home and put on a show with the extra bells and whistles to say thanks to people in Chesterfield for sticking by me.”
Ahead of his gig at Real Tme Live on June 1, Ricky said: “I have lots of new music written, recorded and ready to go but everything is a process when developing a career in music, and the timing of releases and such has to be just right for things to take off properly.”
Ricky, who lives in Shuttlewood, returned to the spotlight at the start of 2023 after nearly six years. His former band Educatables won Band of the Year at the Winding Wheel, played a support gig at Doncaster football stadium and recorded with highly acclaimed producers. But the band came to a stop after singer Dom Slone passed away. Ricky said last year: “He was the best pal I’ll ever have and we were great together musically. I couldn’t do music with anyone else and I miss him a lot, so that’s why I decided to take the plunge and go it alone.”
