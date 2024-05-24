Ricky Barson will play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Ricky Barson is returning to Chesterfield’s Real Time Live for a special homecoming gig.

Ricky, who plays under the name of Educatable, said: “Since my solo launch night last February, i’m very grateful to have grabbed the attention of a very highly acclaimed national promotion company who are taking me all over the country to gain momentum and play venues i’ve always dreamed of playing.

"It’s always nice to come home and put on a show with the extra bells and whistles to say thanks to people in Chesterfield for sticking by me.”

Ahead of his gig at Real Tme Live on June 1, Ricky said: “I have lots of new music written, recorded and ready to go but everything is a process when developing a career in music, and the timing of releases and such has to be just right for things to take off properly.”