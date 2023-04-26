The event had been rescheduled from 31st March due to an unexpected very high level of Covid/flu sickness cancellations from those who had been invited that earlier day.

A very convivial afternoon and much appreciated and enjoyed by all. Christine, Margaret, and Ruth produced all the sandwiches, food and drinks in the kitchens with ingredients kindly provided by Aldi and Bloomers – and trifle from Rotarian Mary Ingham. President David Goodlad opened proceedings. Bakewell Rotarians had set up the tables and served the guests at their tables.

Entertainment was provided by the Tom Pilkington trio and some wonderful singing from Louise. Everyone was given an Easter egg with a raffle ticket– and there was a draw for three food hampers which had been kindly donated by local businesses.