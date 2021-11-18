Early bird tickets on sale for Flook folk concert in Derbyshire town

Flook will be playing at the Old Kings's Head, Belper, on May 16, 2022.

The group play at the Old King’s Head in Belper on May 16, 2022. Flook were shortlisted for best folk group in Ireland’s RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2019. Their release Ancora was nominated as best album in BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2019.

The band’s original music is inspired by their roots in the Irish and English traditions.

Flook comprises Brian Finnegan on whistles and flutes, Sarah Allen on flutes and accordion, Ed Boyd on guitar and John Joe Kelly on bodhran.

Early bird tickets, priced £22, are available until December 12. After that date, tickets are £24.20.