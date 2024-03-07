Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The big summer event will be headlined by Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, drawing thousands of music lovers to Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton, over the weekend of August 2 to 4. Kaiser Chiefs top the bill on Thursday, August 1, to get the party started early.

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, said: “2024’s line-up just got even bigger, and we’re delighted to add more fantastic names across music and comedy - including our late-night DJs who keep the party going each night, as well as the exciting rising stars for the BBC Introducing stage. I also want to say thank you to all the acts who have entered to play the festival this year, the level of talent so far is fantastic - Band App is still open until 14 March.”

Latest announcements on the live music front include Scottish breakout star Dylan John Thomas, genre-bending singer-songwriter ADMT, electro-pop artist and TikTok talent Michael Aldag, progressive rock band Another Sky, and Canadian-British post-punk duo Shelf Lives. Plus The Clockworks, Overpass, Ist Ist, Alfie Jukes, The Clause, Vlure, Unpeople, Mitch Santiago, Balancing Act, Girlband!, The Kairos, Dirty Blonde, Gen and the Degenerates, Alien Chicks, Stanleys, Spyres, Ruby J and Lissy Taylor.

Drum 'n' bass dueo SIGMA are among the latest announcements for this year's Y Not Festival.

DJ SHY FX, who’s scored several UK pop hits such as Shake Ur Body (with T Power featuring Di), Roll the Dice (with Lily Allen and Stamina MC), and Original Nuttah, his groundbreaking 1994 single with UK Apachi, which was one of jungle’s first UK Top 40 hits is among the newly announced artistes. Also catch SIGMA, a UK drum ‘n’ bass duo who scored smash hits Nobody to Love and Changing featuring Paloma Faith.

HIlarious stand-up comic Milton Jones, renowned for his pun-laden one liners delivered in deadpan and slightly neurotic style, will headline the Saturday comedy line-up. On Sunday headliner Emmanuel Sonubi will take the stage - the East Londoner started his comedy career only a few years ago, but has become a regular favourite on the live comedy circuit. Across the weekend catch sets from Tamer Kattan, Matt Reed, Tom Wrigglesworth, Scott Bennet, Kazeem Jamal, Karen Bayley and Andre Vincent.

There will also be the beloved Barrioke featuring Shaun Williamson, a DJ set from the one and only Bez from Happy Mondays, plus The Amy Winehouse Band, the musicians who used to play with Amy now performing her songs.

Y Not Festival has partnered with BBC Introducting to present some of the line-up for The Quarry stage. Best up and coming acts performing will include Sharp Class, Marseille, Rainbow Frog Biscuits, Isaac Nielson, The Publics, Lyvia, April Tapes and Dorothy Ella.

Now in its 17th year, Y Not Festival hs its own dedicated family camping area and a zone for children with all day games and activities, magic shows and much more. Immerse yourself in the beautiful Derbyshire countryside and don’t forget to bring your wellies and a killer fancy dress outfit!