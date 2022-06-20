Drop in and share your memories about Chesterfield's popular Aquarius nightclub

The Aquarius on Sheffield Road gave legendary entertainers Cannon and Ball their first ever star billing and provided many memories for both revellers and entertainers during its reign from 1972 to the mid-1990s.

Now the Dirty Stop Outs – with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund – are working on a two-year project to create a legacy to the nightclub.

Organisers of the initiative are inviting former staff, performers and club-goers to attend drop-in sessions at the Parish Centre on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Road, to share their memories.

Do you recognise anyone among the line-up in this beauty competition at the Aquarius nightclub in the early 1980s?

They also want people to get involved with the project on a volunteer capacity and learn new skills.

The events are set to take place on Fridays, June 24, July 29, September 16, October 28 and November 18 from 10am to midday.

Complimentary refreshments will be available.

Many of the memories will feature in a forthcoming book on the Aquarius that will be compiled as part of the project.

Aquarius nightclub was open for 25 years on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Neil Anderson of the Dirty Stop Outs said: “This year is the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Aquarius and we’re keen to celebrate its importance down the years. It was a focal point for generations of local people and we want to capture the incredible memories.”

Hundreds of photos from the venue are being restored and conserved as part of the £70,000 National Lottery Heritage Fund project.

Photographer David Miller, who was on hand to capture the fun-filled nights at the Aquarius, will have his vast collection of photos digitised and made accessible to the public online for the first time.

Neil, who publishes retro guides to night-time culture, discovered David’s photos when he was putting together the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield – Aquarius Edition and realised that many of them had never seen the light of day.

In its 25-year lifespan the Aquarius hosted stars such as Marti Caine and Bob Monkhouse.