Presley Lewis releases his second album, Teenager in S18, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Presley Lewis’s latest offering, Teenager in S18, will be available to listen to on all major platforms. If you like what you hear, you can buy the CD from Amazon as of Friday, June 2, 2023.

Fourteen-year-old Presley says of the album: “Lots of passion, feelings and anger as I make my way to becoming an adult.”

Presley’s dad James said: “This album is a lot different from his first album “13”; it has the teenage attitude, also pure honesty from his heart.”

Two tracks from Presley’s album that have already been released, “Devotion and Hold My Hand”, have racked up more than 50,000 plays on Spotify.

James reckons that the eight other tracks on his son’s new album are even better. He said: “You can feel the emotions of a teenager’s vocals coming through especially on “Live with it” and “Tough to be Me”.

“Then you can feel the sadness in “Still thinking of you “ and Look Around “ then the last two songs on the album are a mix of indie rock “No War” and “Look Around” with guitar solo mixed in by Joe from Dronfield Music Tuition. What an inspiration Joe has been on Presley’s music journey.

“Forever More” is an upbeat love song and would fit in any playlist; when you listen to this song and all the other songs they have catchy choruses that stick in your mind all day and night.

“Another Cold Night” is about the cost of living in Presley`s eyes – what do you choose, heat or food?