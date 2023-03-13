Dronfield teenager releases new single ahead of 14th birthday
Tuneful teenager Presley Lewis will release his new single on the eve of his 14th birthday.
Presley, who lives in Dronfield, will launch Hold My Hand on Friday, March 17. His dad James said: “We were on holiday in the south of France when Presley was about 11. He met a girl on the beach and they became friends … all he wanted to do was hold her hand.
"He wrote this song and recorded it with a producer, hopefully everyone loves it and it becomes a summer banger.”
The prolific songsmith has a clutch of songs lined up to record for his new album which will be followed by a promotional tour of radio stations in America.
His debut album, titled 13, was released in 2022 during a year in which Presley also launched three singles featuring original compositions.
Presley used songwriting to combat the boredom of the Covid lockdown in 2020. His parents encouraged him by buying a guitar for £30 from eBay.
He developed his singing through lessons with Joe Phipp-Pearson at Dronfield Music Tuition and released his first single, My Best Friend, about his dog Elvis in May 2021.
A pupil at Dronfield’s Henry Fanshawe School and the youngest in a family of six brothers, Presley hopes to continue as a musician and singer/songwriter when he leaves full-time education.
Listen to his new song and follow his progress on the YouTube channel: Presley Lewis, on Spotify and Apple Music, Instagram: @presleylewis87, Facebook: Presley Lewis, Twitter: presleylewis17 and TikTok: presley1lewis.