Presley, who lives in Dronfield, will launch Hold My Hand on Friday, March 17. His dad James said: “We were on holiday in the south of France when Presley was about 11. He met a girl on the beach and they became friends … all he wanted to do was hold her hand.

"He wrote this song and recorded it with a producer, hopefully everyone loves it and it becomes a summer banger.”

The prolific songsmith has a clutch of songs lined up to record for his new album which will be followed by a promotional tour of radio stations in America.

His debut album, titled 13, was released in 2022 during a year in which Presley also launched three singles featuring original compositions.

Presley used songwriting to combat the boredom of the Covid lockdown in 2020. His parents encouraged him by buying a guitar for £30 from eBay.

He developed his singing through lessons with Joe Phipp-Pearson at Dronfield Music Tuition and released his first single, My Best Friend, about his dog Elvis in May 2021.

A pupil at Dronfield’s Henry Fanshawe School and the youngest in a family of six brothers, Presley hopes to continue as a musician and singer/songwriter when he leaves full-time education.