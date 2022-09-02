Dronfield teenager launches new single with YouTube video shot in Peak District
Dronfield teenager Presley Lewis is releasing a new single.
Titled Devotion, the single will be available to download from today (Friday, September 2).
His release is accompanied by a video which was shot in the Peak District.
Presley, 13, of Fletcher Avenue comments on YouTube: “I enjoyed filming this video – lots of early starts and freezing water. The song is all about sunrise to sunset.”
The Henry Fanshawe School pupil released his first album, 13, in June this year. Presley’s debut single, My Best Friend, about his dog Elvis was launched in May last year.