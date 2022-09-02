Dronfield teenager launches new single with YouTube video shot in Peak District

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presley Lewis launches his new single, Devotion, on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Titled Devotion, the single will be available to download from today (Friday, September 2).

His release is accompanied by a video which was shot in the Peak District.

Presley, 13, of Fletcher Avenue comments on YouTube: “I enjoyed filming this video – lots of early starts and freezing water. The song is all about sunrise to sunset.”

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...