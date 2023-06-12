Download Festival 2023

This year marks its anniversary with a four day rock fest and over the past two decades many have graced the hallowed turf. Iron Maiden hold the record for most headline appearances, when you include the original concept Monsters Of Rock, with Bruce Dickinson making an extra appearance when he joined headliner’s Kiss back in the eighties to announce Maiden would appear the following year.

That said, this year’s giants Metallica have made ten appearances, though not all as headliners, and this year took top billing on the Thursday and Saturday night, performing two different sets which will be etched into festival folklore. A first for Download and a real treat for Metallica fans.

And for me, mixed up within the 120 plus bands that appeared over the long spectacular it was good to see the return of British chaps Hundred Reasons getting reasonable billing on the Thursday night. As ever though, with festivals of this type and size, you do tend to miss more than you actually see as many favourites clash with other bands on other stages.

Fever 333 a foursome on the main stage, were ok, though I’m not keen on acts ranting on about culture and politics. Strong songs Where We Land, One Of Us, and a compliment to Blur was a bit different as they played a mixed rap rock version of Song 2. Some bands in the Dogtooth Stage swore far too much, so no mention for them. Carcass did it for me, a first viewing on the Opus Stage and something tells me not the last. Formed in Liverpool back in 1985 they’ve had several line-up changes over the years though still held a strong crowd.

Clutch worked well. Hailing from Maryland in the states they gelled together in 1991 and have knocked out many great albums since. Even with a late stand-in bassist this lot can play well, have good songs, Electric Worry being a favourite and if you’ve never seen them, I’d recommend a viewing.

Alexisonfire had a huge crowd and went down well. It was good to hear Accept Crime and Young Cardinals, plus the band dual vocal delivery worked well.

By the size of an even bigger crowd, you’d have thought that Disturbed were the headliners. This band are massive, and didn’t disappoint with Stupify, 10,000 Fists and Land Of Confusions getting enormous cheers. Frontman David Draiman really has a stunning voice and the masses responded, especially to Down With The Sickness.

Nothing can be said about Metallica that hasn’t been said before. They put on a show that defies convention. This year, thanks to them, we’d an arch of extra speakers and video screens mid-arena giving everyone better viewing and first class sound. Something Download has always struggled with.

Whiplash, For Whom The Bell Tolls and tunes from new offering 72 Seasons received rapturous applause and it was great to see Metallica enjoying themselves, James Hetfield not swearing, and playing a two hour set that ran to time.