Indie rock outfit Doves have announced a new live date in Sheffield as part of their winter tour.

The group, led by Andy and Jez Williams’ in co-founder Jimi Goodwin’s continued absence from touring, will perform at the Octagon Centre on December 18. Tickets will go on general release on September 3 at 10am. The opportunity to sign up for advance access with pre-orders of the double album So, Here We Are: Best of Doves is available at www.dovesofficial.com

So, Here We Are... will be the first Doves compilation album available on vinyl and is slated for release on November 14. It spans three decades of career highs, including 18 hit singles, album highlights and B-sides. A previously unheard Spirit Of Your Friend, recorded as part of the Kingdom Of Rust sessions, also features.

The running order includes Doves earliest singles, lifted from their first Mercury Award-nominated album, 2000’s Lost Souls, Cedar Room and Caught By The River. More recent highs are drawn from 2020’s chart-topping album, The Universal Want, such as radio favourite, Prisoners, alongside Carousels, and Broken Eyes. Their sixth studio album, Constellations For The Lonely provides Renegade and Cold Dreaming and 2025’s Record Store Day special, Lean Into The Wind, all shine further light on Doves inspired resurgence following their 2018 return from an almost decade long hiatus.

Doves will play at Sheffield Octagon on December 18, 2025 (photo: David Filliponi)

Jimi Goodwin, singer on many of the band’s hits, said: “So, here we are… a ‘best of’ can be a difficult thing to pull off but it was surprisingly easy once we gotthinking. It’s by no means complete but, then how could it be? It’s been revelatory and somehow cathartic, revising what we’ve achieved together. I mean, wow! Did we really write this stuff?”