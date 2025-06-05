Dance music all weekend long from DJs playing drum and bass, trance, techno and speedbass.

Dozens of DJs will make tracks for the Peak District to play at one of the fastest growing and most intimate dance music festivals in Britain.

Rosa Festival is returning to Kenslow Farm, Middleton by Youlgreave from June 20 and 23, 2025. The sixth edition of this boutique fest will draw ravers from all over the UK.

Highlights include drum and bass artists Enei and Upgrade, speedbass legend Mandidextrous, jungle ace Aries and Zero, a champion of the northern bassline sound.

The festival will also showcase countless local legends and up-and comers. Rosa Festival organisers said: “Our goal is to perform a platform for both established and emerging artists, fostering an environment where new ideas can flourish and unexpected collaborations can take root.”

Festival fun on The Stag stage where fire and lasers add to the visual spectacle.

There are three stages at Rosa, each offering unique experiences to attendees and performers alike

The centrepiece of the festival is The Stag – a retro-futuristic stage complete with fire, lasers and the namesake animal’s head as its homing beacon. It’s a fixture for the festival’s headliners that would fit well into any of the world’s premier dance events.

The Vibes Marquee could be considered the festival’s beating heart, being the only stage at the festival’s first iteration when it began as more of a free-for-all. Ravers will enjoy the eclectic sounds of Hard Trance, DnB and more from the psychedelic setting throughout the weekend.

The newest addition to the festival is The Sweaty Arms, a stage modelled after the Great British Pub. This stage, which has grown from an inflatable setup to an established marquee, hosts everything from traditional DJ sets to stand-up comedy, with a festival favorite being the Emo Disco, which tracks the history of the emotional punk scene.

Beyond music and performances, the festival is also home to workshops, creative arts sessions, chill-out zones and more, with a range of food and drink vendors to keep attendees fed and watered while they dance their evenings away.

Access to the festival site is strictly 18+ years. Weekend camping tickets cost £150 each, a group weekend camping ticket for four people costs £540. To check availability and for more details, go to https://rosafestival.co.uk