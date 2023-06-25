Cascada will top the bill on the Sunday night at Back 2 Festival.

Back 2 Festival, the UK’s biggest celebration of nostalgia, is returning to Catton Park from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Founders of the UK Happy Hardcore scene Hixxy, Fabio & Grooverider and DJ Hype are among the line-up.

The UK’s longest-running trance brand, Passion, will be in situ on the Saturday night bringing international superstar DJ Bryan Kearney to the tent supported by British DJ and record producer Lange for a party and a good time.

DJ Bryan Kearney is the headline dance music act on the Saturday at Back 2 Festival (photo: Colin Price Photography)

Headlining the arena on Sunday is Cascada, the Queen of Clubland who boasts a phenomenal five top ten UK hits including her no.1 track, Evacuate the Dancefloor.

In addition to this stellar dance arena line-up, Birmingham’s oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club will be hosting on June 29 with DJ Robbie Lewis. This Pride party will be featuring all resident Nightingale DJs and The Nightingales Dancers blasting out classic dance and pop anthems from the likes of Basement Jaxx, Kylie Minogue, Fatboy Slim, and Britney Spears.

The festival’s big-name acts include Example, the singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer behind global hits like Changed the Way You Kissed Me and We’ll Be Coming Back. All Swedish singer, record producer, songwriter and DJ, Basshunter, who has recorded five studio albums, is ready to take Derbyshire by storm.

Headline act Blue have dominated the charts since the early noughties and have countless awards under their belts, including the TMF Award for Best Breakthrough Artist/Newcomer, and the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act.

Example will be performing at the Back 2 Festival (photo: Giula Giannini McGauran)

Boyzlife will make the audience swoon with a blend of Westlife and Boyzone songs. Chart-topping band Hoosiers will be sharing new material from their first album in eight years as well as well-known gems.

Pop favourites A1 and 911 will be singing songs that their fans know and love and comedy rappers extraordinaire Goldie Looking Chain will be wowing the crowd. Dodgy, Gareth Gates and Betty Boo are among the star names lined up for the festival.

Martin Kemp, of Spandau Ballet fame, will be spinning his favourite 80s songs in a DJ set. Radio and TV presenter Pat Sharp is also on the festival bill.

Beyond the music, there is plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy - from the Retro Gaming tent by Kapow bringing you the best arcade and video games from the 80s, 90s and the 00s, to Al Snow Wrestling, who will be performing 80s and 90s wrestling shows across the weekend in the main arena.

The Hoosiers will be performing songs from their new album as well as old favourites.

Whether you are hunting out the hidden entrance to The Secret Rave Arena, falling into a thumping dance tent hosted by Birmingham’s biggest LGBTQ+ night club, or finishing on a high at Saturday’s Passion tent, this year’sBack 2 Festival is set to smash expectations like never before.

Catton Park is in the heart of the National Forest and equidistant from London, Manchester and Norwich, making it the ideal location for festival goers from across the UK.