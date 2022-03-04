Disco returns to legendary Derbyshire venue The Pav
Disco is returning to The Grand Pavilion in Matlock Bath where dance-floor classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s, all on vinyl, will bring back the good times.
A fun and fab night of boogie is promised in the main ballroom on March 11 when Discos for Grown Ups present their pop-up disco party.
‘The Pav’ as it’s affectionately called used to be the place in the Matlock area to come and dance the night away. It was a nightclub until the early 2000s when it closed down. This landmark building is being restored and is now run by volunteers.
A spokesperson for The Grand Pavilion said: “We’re really pleased that Discos for Grown Ups has added our venue to their ever growing
repertoire. We’ve spent a lot of time in improving our main hall over lockdown and it will be great to see it full again. Many of us will
remember the Pavilion from the past and it’s great that we can re capture that buzz of walking up the stairs into the main hall, and
dancing the night away to the tunes from ‘our’ decades.”
Discos for Grown Ups will be recapturing the nightclub heyday of this historic building by bringing the boogie back to the Grand Pavilion.
Doors open at 7.30pm, dancing starts at 8.30pm until midnight.
Tickets £12.50 from the Grand Pavilion Café, The Grand Pavilion, South Parade, Matlock and online at www.thegrandpavilion.co.uk
