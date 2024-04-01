Dirty Ruby entertain Joe Joe Jim’s crowds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dirty Ruby current line-up, which now really gels, is Anna Rose (lead vocals), Andrew Williams (hammond/piano/backing vocals), David Cox (guitar and backing vocals), Steve Taylor (bass and backing vocals), and Gary Reece (drums and backing vocals).

Their sound is a powerful mixture of blues, blues/rock with a bit of Jazz thrown in, with great harmonies to lead singer Anna’s strong vocals. They will be recording a live album at this year’s Diseworth Blues Festival as well as recording original songs for a new album to be released later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The songs are written in a collaborative way with all the members in the band having opportunity for their input. Anna is inspired by great female lead vocalists such as Sari Schoor, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Maggie Bell from 1970s band Stone the Crows.

Dirty Ruby Live at Joe Joe Jim's (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media).

The set included blues numbers, but in the band’s style, with Sari Schoor’s song ‘Damn the Reason’, ‘Blues is Blues’ with great vocals from Anna, great guitar riffs from David answered by Andrew on keyboards. They also covered the Wolverhampton artist Joanne Shaw Taylor’s song ‘Going Home’.

The band entertained the audience with two original songs ‘Money Talks’ about being skint with its funky backing and ‘Blue November’ which is a more traditional blues number with soulful vocals from Anna, with some Santana influences!

As Anna introduced, the band songs have a theme about lies and cheats which cover personal songs such as ‘Burnin’ For You’ and ‘Pack of Lies’ along with a blues staple religion with ‘Save Me’ with its driving blues rock beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad