BRUDE play at the Old Poets Corner, Ashover on Saturday, May 24 and at a rock festival in the Butchers Arms, Brimington on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Festivals in Brimington, Darley Dale and Hope offer great music over the Whit bank holiday weekend.

May 23

Josh Roe Parkin, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days, GAS Bar, Chesterfield.

Guns Or Roses play at The Loft, Matlock on Saturday, May 24 (photo: Steve Corran)

Wake Up Call, Hasland Club.

Noasis (tribute to Oasis), Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Taylor Liam Jackson, Tipsy Toad, Matlock.

The South, Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.

The Jerseys (tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons), The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

The Young’uns, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Double Cross, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Uncle Salty, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Darren Newbold, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Cold Flame, New Inn, Chapel en le Frith.

Hi-On Maiden (tribute to Iron Maiden), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Idolvein, supported by Mines and Sinuous, The Victoria, Derby.

May 24

Cold Flame play beer and cider festival, Old Hall Hotel, Hope, 1pm start.

Maxed Out, Wednesday’s Child, Dave Sings Busted/McFly, The New Inn, Tupton, 3pm start.

Doublecross, Three Stags Head, Darley Bridge, 4pm start.

The Brown Notes, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Gemstone, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

The Shadtones, Hasland Club.

Re-Take That (tribute to Take That), Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Pocket Rocket, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

BRUDE, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

James Scanlan, Miners Arms, Dronfield.

Guns Or Roses, The Loft, Matlock.

The Gold Leaf, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Den Rox, The Edgefold Club, Matlock.

The Guv’nor, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Drifter, The Duke William, Matlock.

The Zodiax 3, Old English Gentleman, Somercotes.

Rip It Up, Ormonde Fields Golf Club, Codnor.

Dirty Little Secrets, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Vinyl Overdrive, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Transmission (sound of Joy Division) and Buzzkocks (tribute to Buzzcocks), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Ohasis (tribute to Oasis), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Modskas, White Horse, Derby,

Ding N John, Half Moon Inn, Derby.

May 25

FITz N STARTz, Pancake Boy and Miss Shapen, The Brainshakers, The Dog, Pentrich, 2pm start.

MMK, After Hours, The Mighty Traitors, BRUDE and Groundhog Days play rock festival, Butchers Arms, Brimington, 2.15pm start.

Carl North, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Rocking Racoons, The New Inn, Tupton, 4pm start.

James Scanlan, Thorn Tree, Matlock, 4pm start.

Headshrinka, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.

Crimson Dawn, White Horse, Derby 4pm start.

The Last Orders, Calves In The Dark, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

Jester, The Yeah Ducks, Brew Droop, Shameless, Cronyism, Ruby Alice play WADFEST, Darley Dale Cricket Club, 5pm start.

Doublecross, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Jon Dean, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Soulplay, The Charles Cotton Hotel, Hartington.

Mary Bolt, The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

FITz N STARTz, Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.

Wireless, The Railway, Belper.

Radio Stars, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Responsibly Sauced, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Open mic with Tomy Jones, Pete Morgan and Alan Bentley.

May 26

Jamie Fox Sounds, ?Clueless, Rick Miles Acoustic, Rose & Crown, Barlborough, 2pm start.

Monkey Tennis, Closer To The Coast, The Dog, Pentrich, 2pm start.

T-Kay, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover, 4pm start.

The Northern Line, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

Carla B and the Honeymakers, The Flowerpot, Derby.