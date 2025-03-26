Bakewell Choral Society will perform its spring concert at the town's Parish Church on March 29, 2025.

Bakewell Choral Society’s spring concert will be focused on the popular Requiem by Faure.

Bakewell Parish Church is the venue for the concert on March 29 at which the society will be joined by young soloists.

Soprano Bethan Pollard and baritone James Caroe will sing during the Requiem, which is the main item of the programme. Bethan is a former Lady Manners School pupil who is about to join the Sixth Form at Chetham’s School of Music and is a member of the National Youth Choir, and the Halle Youth Choir. James has won several awards at the David Clover Festival of Singing. From September he will be Bass Choral Scholar at Hereford Cathedral.

There will be eight other choral items including Cantique de Jean Racine by Faure and Panis Angelicus by Cesar Franck. The concert will be conducted by Alan Eost, and accompanied on the organ by Andrew Cummings.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 are available online at www.bakewellchoral.co.uk, from Maxwell’s Bookshop, Unit 9 Orme Court, Granby Road, Bakewell, from any choir member or on the door.