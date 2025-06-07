Limelight Orchestra will headline Pure Ibiza Classical at Duffield Cricket Ground on June 20, 2025.

A new family-friendly festival celebrating all things Ibiza will support a Derbyshire charity that helps families whose parent or child has a life-limiting condition.

Pure Ibiza Classical at Duffield Cricket Ground on June 20, 2025, will be a breathtaking fusion of dance, trance and club anthems, performed by the 50-strong Limelight Orchestra, dynamic vocalists and captivating stage performers.

Proceeds will go to the me&dee charity which last year supported 700 families whose parent or child has a life-limiting illness. The charity, which is based in Melbourne, gives families a week’s holiday in a lodge in Sherwood Forest, organises outings, swimming sessions and other activities.

Pure Ibiza Classical will be a safe, welcoming event for music lovers of all ages.

The Limelight Orchestra will present huge house classics, including Café Del Mar, Strings of Life, and Insomnia and reimagined classics such as Hey Boy Hey Girl by The Chemical Brothers, Right Here, Right Now by Fatboy Slim and Children by Robert Miles, all accompanied by a breathtaking light show.

DJ sets from K-Klass, Shades Of Rhythm, Boy Wunda & Chris Walton will also feature in the event.

Orchestra musical director Paul Murphy said: “Our Pure Ibiza Classical show is a great opportunity for audiences to reconnect with all those amazing club bangers in a whole new way! We’re delighted that dance music legends, including K-Klass and Shades Of Rhythm, will be performing for us at an incredible musical celebration where classical grandeur meets the energy of the dance floor.”

With some absolute belters in the setlist, audiences are in for a treat and a few surprises. Pure Ibiza Classical is the latest event series from Limelight, following their popular Pure Club Classical, performed at leading venues to wide acclaim across the country.

Maria Hanson launched the me&dee charity 18 years ago which is named after her much-loved cousin Delia who lost her life to cancer in 2005.

Before setting up the charity, Maria underwent 18 major surgeries to keep her alive and had stomas fitted. Neurological damage also changed her life, causing devastation to her home life and resulting in her being rehoused with her teenage daughters. Maria writes on the charity’s website: “Through this process, Delia and I approached several charities for help, and as I was unable to ‘tick a box’, so was I unable to access help and support, nor was telephone help easy to access to speak to someone emphatic to my situation.

"Delia and I were bemused and shaken by this experience and spoke at length over many cups of tea about how if we ran a charity, it would be very different to the norm. We spoke about a very simple form, absolutely no tick boxes, our phones on all day every day, and that we would give freely of our time to those who may not have much time. Along with no tick boxes, there would be no discrimination between age and gender for applicants, meaning that anyone of any age with any life threatening, life shortening, and terminal condition could apply, and that we would deal personally with all applicants, emphatic to their needs, and matching those as much as we possibly could.”

Tickets for Pure Classical Ibiza cost £27.50 (adult) and £12 (under 18) with additional £1 booking fee; family tickets £75 (two adults, two children) with additional £5 booking fee. Book online at https://tickets.limelightorchestra.shop/events/thelimelightorchestra/1432018