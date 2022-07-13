Derbyshire's new community choir sings at fringe festival in home town

Buxton Community Choir with musical director Chris Blackshaw.

Buxton Community Choir will be joined by guests Peak Voices on Thursday, July 14, and by Bakewell Youth Theatre on July 19 for concerts at Buxton Methodist Church, both starting at 7.30pm.

West End guest Andrew Edwards will host the performances which form part of Buxton Fringe.

Tickets are available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org. or on the door, priced £10 (adult) and £6 (child).

The choir, which performs a repertoire of songs including musical theatre, pop and opera, is guided by musical director Chris Blackshaw from Bakewell Youth Theatre and Peak Vioices.

It was launched in October 2021 when 60 people turned up to a taster session. The choir has since sung toBurbage WI, outside Haddon Hall care home and the Hawthorns and at the Saturday Christmas market in Buxton Market Place.

A recording of the choir singing Hallelujah has been seen by 160,000 people on social media.