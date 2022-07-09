Derbyshire's Eyes Have It Music Festival starring The Real Thing, Bad Manners, Dr and the Medics is a huge hit with revellers

Colourful spectators at The Eyes Have It Festival in Duffield (photo: Claire Spencer)

Organiser Simon Clark said: "This was the seventh Eyes Have It Festival and many were saying that it was the best yet.

"The Friday night headliners, The Real Thing, had the audience in the palm of their hand and it was a truly beautiful sight to see the crowd dancing in unison to their classic numbers.

"Saturday night saw Buster Bloodvessel hold court as Bad Manners hit the stage and the event erupted into an amazing ska feast. There were some very happy faces around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Thing headlined the opening night (photo: Dickon Clark)

"The inimitable Dr & The Medics treated everyone to their number one version of Spirit in the Sky together with a wealth of other high octane covers to finish an incredible weekend on the Sunday.”

Throughout the weekend there was a total of 23 acts to entertain the audience. Children were well catered for too with circus and art workshops and families enjoyed the Djembe drumming.

Well-stocked bar and food concessions supplied the fuel for the party.

Next year’s festival will be held from July 7 to 9 at Eyes Meadow, Duffield. Early bird tickets are now available at www.tehi.co.uk

Bad Manners frontman Buster Bloodvessel entertained the Saturday night crowd (photo: Claire Spencer)