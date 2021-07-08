Still, many planned festivals have cancelled again until 2022.

It was a huge relief that The Eyes Have It Festival still went ahead, albeit under the strict guidelines in place with the Covid situation and these were respected and adhered to by the audience.

This is a small family friendly festival that takes place on Eyes Meadow, Duffield, and has a wonderful community feel to it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the three days, the line-up was very eclectic, featuring Appalachian folk music, electronica, indie-rock, alt-rock and blues, along with some incredible covers bands and a tribal drumming workshop aimed at the kids – there really was something for everyone.

A highlight was a surprise and impromptu performance by local woman Eva Long, who played an original composition called The Hedgehog Song, raising awareness of their plight.

Of the featured musicians, the best of which were Andy Bennett, formerly of Ocean Colour Scene, The Wam Bam Band, Telson, Eddie & The Wolves, The Sarah Knight Band, Steve Harley, the Cockney Rebel – in particular a great version of his classic Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) – Facsimile, The Rye Sisters, The Silicone Taxis and Women In Rock.

Stunning set

Bluesman Aynsley Lister played a stunning set of original songs and threw in a powerful cover of the Prince classic Purple Rain.

Sadly, the festival was hit by bad weather, thunder and lightning on both Saturday and Sunday which resulted in a couple of temporary shutdowns for safety reasons.

This did not dampen the spirits of all present.

The musicians present regularly commented it was a joy to finally get out and play actual gigs again.

Steve Harley performs at the festival.

For the audience, it was a great release just to be able to experience and enjoy this type of event once more.

The Eyes Have It is a superb festival that is exceptionally well organised and run by an amazing team who worked incredibly hard over the weekend to ensure that things ran smoothly. Everyone present had a great time.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Andy Bennett performs at the Eyes Have It festival.

MC Ted Witten at the Eyes Have It festival.

Aynsley Lister performs in Duffield.