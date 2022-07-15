Derbyshire's brass bands team up for free concert

The brass bands will be playing at Bakewell recreation ground on the afternoon of July 17, 2022.

Bakewell Silver Band, Cressbrook Brass Band, Tideswell Brass Band and Youlgrave Silver Band will perform at the Bakewell recreation ground (near the tennis courts) on Sunday, July 17, from 2pm until 4pm.

Spectators are encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic for a wonderful afternoon of musical entertainment, organised by Bakewell Rotary Club.

Formed in 1907, Bakewell Silver Band has a busy programme for 2022 with 16 engagements from summer to the end of the year including a concert in Chesterfield’s Queens Park on September 4, Bolsover Festival of Brass on October 1 and Bakewell Christmas Market on November 19 and 20.

Cressbrook Brass Band was launched in 1880 and is one of the oldest in the area. The self-funding band provide musical support for village events throughout the year – especially during Gala Week in early June and around Christmas.

Tideswell Brass Band was founded in 1875 and is a non-contesting band that plays a variety of music to suit all tastes. The band performed in the Peak Cavern in Castleton in December 2021 and, traditionally, entertains its town’s residents by playing on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.