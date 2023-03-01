Hannah Brine, of New Mills, wrote Picture Book with Michael Garvin who has had 23 number ones including J Lo’s Waiting for Tonight and pianist Jonathan Williams (Royal Opera House).

She describes the new creation as romantic “Bacharach style” song which likens a person romantically to a book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently team captain in the final of BBC Two’s Only Connect, Hannah said: “We were talking about books and how we love how a book can transport you, how we love holding books, and how a good story gets inside your head and you find yourself thinking about it all day… we realised there were many similarities between a love of books with a love for a person, so we had fun drawing comparisons. I am also playing a gig in a bookstore in April so it felt like good synchronicity.”

Hannah, hailed as the new Norah Jones, had the number one selling song in the global trance charts last year with her single You & I. The folk-pop singer draws her inspiration from the artists of the late Sixties and early Seventies.

Most Popular

She fixed and coached choirs for Gary Barlow at the Olivier Awards in 2017 and at the Royal Variety Show in 2016 and was part of a choir that sang with Gary when he performed on Strictly Come Dancing seven years ago.

Hannah founded award-winning choirs in London prior to moving to New Mills a year ago and launched the High Peak Singers choir in Hayfield where it rehearses on Mondays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 she led the Wilderness Festival Choir when 60 singers rehearsed for just over two hours to learn Linger, by the Cranberries, and perform it in front of an audience in Oxfordshire.

Hannah’s recording credits include Disney and the BBC, with her work featuring on BBC Radio Leicester’s ‘‘Introducing track of the week’ four times.