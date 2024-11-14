Old Spot - Appalachian Fiddle and Banjo Duo play at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Hollowasy on December 6, 2024.

Old Spot fiddle and banjo duo promise foot-stomping Appalachian music when they play in a Derbyshire village.

Folk fiddler and traditional singer Rowan Piggott teams up with multi-instrumentalist, singer and Morris dancer Joe Danks for a rousing concert at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway on December 6.

The duo had separate successful folk music careers before they were introduced in 2021. They bonded over a shared passion for old-time Appalachian music and an initial campsite session turned into living room jams and ultimately the creation of Old Spot.

Rowan and Joe are Influenced by contemporary musicians like Rayna Gellert and Jake Blount as well as first-wave recording artists like John Hartford and Bill Monroe. Joe’s rhythmic intensity and energy accompanied by his five string banjo works harmoniously with Rowan’s passion for international folk traditions and his inventive five string fiddle playing.

Reviewing the duo, Old Time News commented: "Old Spot is an uplifting melting pot of different approaches which merge seamlessly." Americana UK described Old Spot’s sound as 'Entrancing & hypnotic… music to lose yourself in'. BBC Radio 2 Folk Show has played music by Old Spot.

Their concert in Holloway is part of the Live and Local programme which brings live performances to community venues across Derbyshire. This 90-minute concert, including optional interval, is suitable for adults and children aged 12+ years and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £13 and £10 (under £16), and are available to book online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall, or via phone on 01773 856545 or email: [email protected]