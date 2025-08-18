Crossroads are among the bands who will be playing at the festival in aid of Dementia UK.

A village pub in Derbyshire is hosting a four-day charity fundraiser including live music, a large raffle, circus skills workshop and a martial arts display.

The Sitwell Arms in Morton is supporting Dementia UK through the event which runs from August 22 until August 25, 2025.

There will be live music every day from bands including The Boatmen, Uncle Salty, Crossroads, Scatoons, The Lumps, Pitch Invasion, Know Idea and Rogue Embers.

Rocky & Mouse’s Circus Workshop and a display of Taekwondo will add to the fun.

A 55ins television, hampers, spirits and chocolate are among the prizes up for grabs in a raffle.

A post on the pub’s social page says: “Help us to raise as much as possible for a charity that is so close to all of our hearts.”

Dementia UK is a specialist nursing charity whose Admiral Nurses provide free, life-changing support and advice to anyone affected by dementia. The charity offers confidential 45-minute face to face or virtual appointments and runs a helpline, 0800 888 6678.