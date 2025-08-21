Guns or Roses will be rocking the crowd at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, August 30 (photo: Steve Corran)

Tribute acts galore will be making their mark at venues across Derbyshire and festivals get into the summer groove at Pikehall near Matlock and in Hasland.

August 28

Nick McCann acoustic nights, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 29

T-Rextasy plays at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, August 31.

Pop Princesses, Buxton Opera House, 2pm start.

The Four Rossis, Zepp 3, Motorpace, Black Rose Society play at Rock the Peaks, Greenview Farm, Pikehall, Matlock. 5pm start.

RepuTAYtion - a tribute to the ERAS of Taylor Swift, performed by Stephanie Harper Hill, Baslow Village Hall.

The Moderators, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ABBA Fever perform at Belper Town Football Club on Friday, August 29.

Leon (Carlos), The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Dosh, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Taylor Liam Jackson, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Fever (tribute to ABBA), Belper Town Football Club.

33 Revs, Gate Inn, Swanwick.

Spice Girls Experience, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm start.

Apple Skins, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Teenage Fan Club, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Electric Landlady, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Modest, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

Downloaded supported by Skies Turn Black, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

August 30

Whitesnake’s Journey, Scopyons, Landslide, Born To Be Bad, Tick Tick Boom play at Rock the Peaks, Greenview Farm, Pikehall, Matlock, 2pm start.

Donovylan performs at Shipley Country Park food and drink festival, from 3.30pm.

Guns or Roses, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Unbroken, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Traitors, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Cabronitas, Hasland Club.

Wrong Jovi (tribute to Bon Jovi), The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

Gyp, Malc and Wildbore acoustic night, The Lathkil Hotel, Over Haddon. near Bakewell.

Luke BP, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Breakin' Loose, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

Metal Fatigue, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Strange Days Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.

The Modest, George and Dragon, Belper.

33 Revs, Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Very Santana (tribute to Santana), Buxton Opera House.

Atomic, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Rock It Dog, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

The Stand Ins, The Queens Head, Buxton.

True Gold (tribute to Spandau Ballet), The Flowerpot, Derby.

8Ts, The Hideaway, Travellers Rest, Derby.

Adam Holmes, Alstonefield Village Hall.

August 31

Brad Lee, Dfacto, Twisted, Ian Price, The Nowhere Men, Lorretta, Mercurio, Soapbox Preacher, That 70s Band play Hasfest in aid of Ashgate Hospice, Hasland Club, Hasland, 12 noon start.

Graham Oliver's Army, Kit Trigg, The Doors Rising, Shio, Murder of Crows play at Rock the Peaks, Greenview Farm, Pikehall, Matlock, 2pm start.

Shackled, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Alex Spacie and Sam Unwin host open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Sound AKA, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Ella Monroe, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

T-Rextasy (tribute to Marc Bolan and T-Rex), Buxton Opera House.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

September 2

Alex Hart, The Hairy Dog, Derby.