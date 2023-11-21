Derbyshire town hosts Indian classical music trio's concert celebrating Diwali
A concert of classical Indian music to celebrate Diwali will be held in a Derbyshire town.
Titled Enchanting Raga, the concert will be held at Strutts Community Centre on Derby Road, Belper on November 25 at 7pm.
Rising stars on Britain's Indian classical music scene, Akash Parekar on sitar, Sandeep Singh Kandola on sarangi and Harkiran Singh Sahota on the tabla offer a repertoire of Hindustani classical Ragas to semi classical tunes.
The concert will include an interval, when authentic Diwali snacks will be available.
Tickets £12 and £10 (concessions); book at www.surtalarts.co.uk/event-details/enchanting-raga