Phoebe Shaw will be performing in festivals at the Heights of Abraham and at Normandy in France where audiences will be treated to selections from her album, New Leaf, and brand-new material that she is currently composing. She said: “I am already writing songs for my next album. I am also excited to be doing more radio appearances.”

Commenting on the release of New Leaf, which she recorded with producer Paul Hopkinson at his studio in Chesterfield, Phoebe said: “It is a selection of my own songs written throughout the pandemic and imaginative interpretations of other songwriters work. The album reflects my experiences during the lockdowns and celebrates finding hope.

1771 Festival

Phoebe Shaw has released her first album, New Leaf.

Most Popular

"2022 was a successful year for me including performing in Osnabruck, Germany at the Maiwoche Festival, where I performed in front of an audience of several thousand and sang some of my songs in German. I also performed in France at a Bastille Day Festival. Closer to home, I was pleased to be the opening performer at the Gig On The Roof as part of the Wirksworth Arts Festival. One of the highlights of the year for me was performing at Cromford Mills 1771 Festival alongside Mark Radcliffe, the Boo Radleys and the Stereo MC’s.”

Last year’s gigs certainly presented the innovative young singer/guitarist with plenty of variety, from playing at a festival at Langwith’s Rhubarb Farm to celebrate the charity’s 10th birthday to performing at an intimate evening of music and poetry at Artcore, Derby.

She played her first gig of 2023 at The Fishpond Hotel in Matlock Bath last month as part of the Garage Show which is hosted by her uncle John Gill. Garage Shows, which are billed as ‘anything goes cabaret nights’ are held in the bar at The Fishpond every second Thursday from 8.30pm.

Please Y’Self

Throughout her life music and creativity have surrounded Phoebe who grew up in Matlock. She said: “My family are all professional musicians and performers.” Phoebe’s mum, Chris, and her uncles John and Rob Gill are members of the much-loved, legendary skiffle trio Please Y’Self which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. She said: “My Mum is the washboard player, although I have no intention of taking up washboard myself! I was introduced to all genres of music during my childhood; this has been a big influence on me and the songs that I write and perform today.

"I studied Fine Art at Loughborough University, where I developed my own art practice and this creative journey has fed into my song writing process.”

As well as performing her own songs Phoebe, who now lives in Belper, is gaining a reputation as a skilled interpreter of other songwriters’ work.