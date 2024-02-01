Hannah Brine releases her new single Let Love Find You with a gig in New Mills on February 9, 2024 (photo: Abby Feetham).

Hannah will host a party at Twowood Studios, New Mills, on February 9 to celebrate her latest release. She will be accompanied by pianist Daniel Whieldon and Gavin Barris on upright bass.

Let Love Find You has been described as “gorgeous” by BBC Introducing. Hannah said: “I’m so pleased BBC Introducing have picked up the song already; it’s so nice to create music I am proud of and receive such good feedback.”

Hannah co-wrote the song with her regular collaborator Michael Garvin, responsible for 23 number 1 hits, including George Benson’s Never Give up on a Good Thing, and J Lo’s Waiting For Tonight. The song was recorded at Grand Chapel Studios at the end of 2023.

Her latest release shows a lean towards jazz. Hannah, who is likened to Norah Jones and Carol King, said: “I used to sing a lot of jazz when I was younger and it’s so nice to revisit this style, which feels very ‘home’ to me. I was obsessed with the velvety tones of jazz singers when I was younger, such as Ella Fitzgerald and Carlene Anderson.”Hannah has sold out London’s Pheasantry on a number of times, as well as performed with Gary Barlow and sung on Disney sessions. She has trained choirs for performances at the BBC Proms and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as having a Number 1 selling trance record.