Hannah Brine is gearing up for her first national tour and the release of her debut album.

Derbyshire based singer-songwriter Hannah Brine will have little time to celebrate her achievements on International Songwriters Day on April 9.

She will be too busy getting ready for her first national tour which starts in Oswestry later this month. The tour will include performances in Glossop on May 3, Matlock Bath on May 17 and two gigs in Buxton on July 11 and 24 during the Buxton Fringe where she won the prize for Best Solo Vocal in 2024. Hannah will be supporting Rumer on July 20, as part of the Buxton International Festival.

Hannah’s songwriting is inspired by the Great American Songbook and her voice and writing style has been likened to Carole King and Norah Jones.

Hannah, who lives in New Mills, will release two singles from her forthcoming debut album, Blue Sky Now, in April and May. The album – which will be available on all platforms from June 27 - features ten new songs, all written or co-written by Hannah, many in collaboration with renowned songwriter Michael Garvin. Hannah said: “Michael’s songwriting heritage is second to none, with twenty-three number 1 hits. We also share a love of jazz and classic songs. We met on a writing camp a few years ago when he was chosen to be my mentor. We’ve written lots of songs together since and it was a challenge to choose only the best ten for the album. The songs on Blue Sky Now are the ones that I feel most represent me and my life experiences.

Hannah's tour will include three dates in Buxton, one supporting Rumer, and a gig in Matlock Bath (photo: Ian Dean)

“I’m just delighted to finally be able to introduce a body of work which feels very much true to me and who I am. The album covers a whole range of topics – from loss and grief to finding love, from hoarding to relocation, from friendship to infertility – so it’s very broad and can be quite deep! The musical style varies too, from emotional ballads to the toe tapping samba One Precious Life, which will be released as the first single from the album. I wrote the song as an homage to a friend who recently died, it’s a reminder to always enjoy and value the life we have, and to live every day.

“I am so looking forward to going out on tour - the band I’ve assembled are simply brilliant, the rehearsals are sounding amazing and it’s going to be an utter thrill to give these songs life in front of new audiences. I just can’t wait.”

Although Blue Sky Now is Hannah’s first album, she has been writing and releasing her songs successfully for a number of years across a range of genres. Hannah co- wrote and provided lead vocals on the 2022 single You and I with DJ Ciaran McAuley and Roger Shah, which topped the global trance charts, and has also written a number of pieces of choral music, including Winter Lark, a song for lockdown which was featured on Scala FM.

She works as a session singer and singing teacher and is also an inspirational conductor with seven choirs including Bollington Singers, High Peak Singers and Didsbury Singers.

Hannah will perform at the Partington Theatre, Glossop on May 3; tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/partingtontheatre/t-avnygrx; The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath on May 17, tickets from https://thegrandpavilion.co.uk/events/hannah-brine; the United Reformed Church Buxton on July 11 and 24 as part of Buxton Fringe, tickets go on sale in June at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk